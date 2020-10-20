(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2020 ) :The teams of district administration led by Assistant Commissioners concerned Tuesday visited various markets of provincial metropolis and checked prices of edible items.

The teams visited 1203 shops and tandoors in different areas of the city including Circular Raod, Yakatoot, Nishtarabad, Namakmandi, Warsak Road, Charsadda Raod, Dalazak Raod, University Town and Kohat Raod.

The administration checked prices of edible items and plain bread and registered FIRs against 85 shopkeepers for non-display of price lists while ten shops were sealed for overpricing, hoarding and flouting orders of district administration.

The deputy commissioner has directed district administration to ensure implementation of government approved price list and warned strict action against shopkeepers found guilty of price hike, hoarding and selling of substandard edible items.