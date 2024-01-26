District Administrator Distributes Poultry Packages Among Afghan Refugees
Faizan Hashmi Published January 26, 2024 | 03:40 PM
KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2024) The district administrator distributed poultry packages among Afghan refugees in the Chechnya Refugee Camp here Friday to uplift and support Afghan refugees.
District Administrator for Afghan Refugees Qudratullah Khan Marwat distributed the packages among 30 deserving households.
According to Commissioner Office Kohat, this was made possible through the support of Commissioner for Afghan Refugees Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Muhammad Abbas Khan and the organizing efforts of SRSP, aiming to provide a sustainable source of income for these families.
The event was attended by District Director of Livestock, Dr. Muhammad Sohail and District Coordinator of SRSP, Raees Khan along with a large number of Afghan refugees.
