District administrators directed to plug remaining hiccups in PEI

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2021 ):Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Dr Kazim Niaz Friday directed district administrators to ensure smooth conduct of anti-polio drive in their respective districts and to focus in on addressing remaining challenges in stamping out the scourge of polio from the region.

He said this while chairing Provincial Task Force Meeting (PTF) held here Friday at Chief Secretary Office Civil Secretariat.

Inspector General Police (IGP) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Dr.Sanaullah Abbasi, Chairperson Standing Committee on Health Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly, Rabia Basri, Secretary Health KP, Imtiaz Hussain Shah, Secretary Elementary & Secondary Education, Nadeem Aslam Chaudhry, Additional Secretary Health (Polio) & Coordinator EOC, Abdul Basit, DG Health, Dr, Muhammad Niaz and representatives of partners' staff were also present on the occasion.

Dr Kazim Niaz said that a lot of efforts, coordination and resources go into every round of anti-polio campaign and it was important to ensure optimal use and benefits of all these efforts by ensuring a strict monitoring and accountability system in place at all levels.

He commended the good work done by Commissioners and Deputy Commissioners for polio eradication in their respective regions despite challenges and called for adopting issue-based strategies to plug the remaining gaps in wiping out the scourge from the region.

The top provincial bureaucrat underscored the need to intensify the efforts for reaching the finishing line saying that with the teamwork and the exiting support from all line departments and government functionaries the dream of polio free Pakistan will soon be translated into reality.

Chief Secretary also thanked the partners including UNICEF, WHO for supporting the government in the noble cause and for preventing the children from lifelong paralysis.

He said that that good achievement has been made in terms of declining polio cases in the province and directed the district administrators to build on the existing baseline set so as to stop polio outbreaks and virus transmission in the province in future.

Earlier, Additional Secretary Health (polio) and Coordinator EOC, Abdul Basit, briefed the forum in detail about the readiness status for the upcoming anti-polio drive to be kicked off in the province from January 11, 2021.

He apprised the meeting that over 7.57 million children under five will be vaccinated in January campaign for which a total of 28889 teams have been constituted out of which 25734 are mobile teams, 1913 fixed teams, 1109 transit teams and 133 roaming teams.

Adequate security measures have been taken and around 40000 police personnel have been deployed with teams to ensure smooth conduct of the campaign and safe and secure environment to the frontline workers.

He said that over 70 percent decline has been observed in the province in reporting of polio cases with 22 cases this year against 73 cases reported last year at this point in time.