District admin’s digital reforms in final stages

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2024) The Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration is set to undergo a major digital transformation, with key reforms entering into final stages.

This was stated during a meeting focused on digital policy chaired by the Deputy Commissioner (DC) of Islamabad, Irfan Memon on Thursday.

In the meeting, key decisions were made to implement a digital policy aimed at modernizing administrative processes and public services, said an ICT administration spokesman.

The meeting was briefed on digital system for payment of fines and decision was made to digitize the payment system, which aims to provide a transparent method for processing transactions, including fines.

The office affairs of district administration will also be shifted to a digital framework, with the introduction of a record management system.

It was decided in the meeting that record management system will also be established under automated system.

One of the key highlights of the new digital policy is the decision to make land records available online. This move is expected to make the process of checking and updating land records quicker and more accessible, benefiting both residents and administrative staff.

Irfan Memon emphasized that these digital reforms are designed to enhance transparency in district administration and ensure smoother operations. Administrative affairs will be completed on time with automated system, he added.

The meeting was attended by the Assistant Commissioner Saddar and IT experts.