ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2024) The long-spanned dengue rise has shown a sharp decline due to ongoing efforts by the Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration, as only one new case was recorded in the past 24 hours.

So far this season, Islamabad has recorded 3,944 dengue cases, but the continuous efforts of the district administration to curb dengue spread are showing signs of success, said the spokesman of ICT administration here on Monday.

He said measures including anti-dengue fumigation and targeted operations across the city were carried out under the instructions of the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Islamabad, Irfan Nawaz Memon, which had helped reduce the dengue cases.

The deputy commissioner emphasized that the battle against dengue was making progress. However, he urged residents to remain vigilant and continue following anti-dengue Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs). Memon advised the public to use insect repellents, wear long-sleeved clothing, and eliminate mosquito breeding grounds, such as standing water in containers.

Memon stressed the importance of a collaborative effort between the district administration and the public to completely eradicate dengue from the city. The ICT spokesman also noted that while progress is being made, public participation is essential in preventing further outbreaks.