ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2024) The long-spanned dengue rise has shown a sharp decline due to the extensive anti-dengue efforts led by the Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration, as no single case was recorded in the past 24 hours.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Islamabad, Irfan Nawaz Memon on Tuesday chaired a review meeting on the dengue situation. Assistant Commissioners (ACs) briefed the DC about the updates on anti-dengue operations across the city.

So far this season, Islamabad has recorded 3,962 dengue cases, but the continuous efforts of the district administration to curb dengue spread are showing signs of success, said the spokesman of ICT administration.

The DC expressed gratitude for the collaborative efforts that contributed to this milestone.

"Alhamdulillah, not a single case of dengue has been reported in the last 24 hours," he said.

Memon emphasized that this achievement was made possible due to the coordinated efforts of various institutions and the active participation of the public.

The deputy commissioner emphasized that the battle against dengue was making progress. However, he urged residents to remain vigilant and continue following anti-dengue Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs).

The district administration remains committed to preventing a resurgence of dengue in the city and have consistently encouraged residents to cooperate by keeping their surroundings clean.