District Admin's Efforts Paid Off As No Dengue Case Reports In Islamabad
Umer Jamshaid Published December 10, 2024 | 11:10 PM
The long-spanned dengue rise has shown a sharp decline due to the extensive anti-dengue efforts led by the Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration, as no single case was recorded in the past 24 hours
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2024) The long-spanned dengue rise has shown a sharp decline due to the extensive anti-dengue efforts led by the Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration, as no single case was recorded in the past 24 hours.
Deputy Commissioner (DC) Islamabad, Irfan Nawaz Memon on Tuesday chaired a review meeting on the dengue situation. Assistant Commissioners (ACs) briefed the DC about the updates on anti-dengue operations across the city.
So far this season, Islamabad has recorded 3,962 dengue cases, but the continuous efforts of the district administration to curb dengue spread are showing signs of success, said the spokesman of ICT administration.
The DC expressed gratitude for the collaborative efforts that contributed to this milestone.
"Alhamdulillah, not a single case of dengue has been reported in the last 24 hours," he said.
Memon emphasized that this achievement was made possible due to the coordinated efforts of various institutions and the active participation of the public.
The deputy commissioner emphasized that the battle against dengue was making progress. However, he urged residents to remain vigilant and continue following anti-dengue Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs).
The district administration remains committed to preventing a resurgence of dengue in the city and have consistently encouraged residents to cooperate by keeping their surroundings clean.
Recent Stories
UNICEF Pakistan Advisory Council launched to drive collective action for child r ..
EU to consider 'measures' over Georgia protest crackdown
Turkey braces for surge of Syrian refugees heading home
SSP holds meeting with all investigation officers, duty officers, head muharars
All evidence available against PTI for creating unrest on May 9: Minister for De ..
Macron aims to pick new French PM 'within 48 hours'
Workshop held to enhance police officers' skills, improve communication
170 Pakistani pilgrims moved from Syria to Lebanon as evacuation efforts intensi ..
Around 350 Pakistani nationals including zaireen cross Syria-Lebanon border
Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar chairs me ..
Two killed, one injured in road accident
NIBGE, SIAH ink agreement for local production of FMD vaccine
More Stories From Pakistan
-
CM Sindh calls on Governor Punjab1 hour ago
-
UNICEF Pakistan Advisory Council launched to drive collective action for child rights1 hour ago
-
SSP holds meeting with all investigation officers, duty officers, head muharars2 hours ago
-
All evidence available against PTI for creating unrest on May 9: Minister for Defense Khawaja Muhamm ..2 hours ago
-
Workshop held to enhance police officers' skills, improve communication2 hours ago
-
170 Pakistani pilgrims moved from Syria to Lebanon as evacuation efforts intensify: Senator Irfan Si ..2 hours ago
-
Around 350 Pakistani nationals including zaireen cross Syria-Lebanon border2 hours ago
-
Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar chairs meeting to resolve iss ..2 hours ago
-
Two killed, one injured in road accident2 hours ago
-
NIBGE, SIAH ink agreement for local production of FMD vaccine2 hours ago
-
NAB arrests CEO Afza Int'l City over multi-hundred fraud case2 hours ago
-
Silk Road Culture Centre marks a new chapter in cultural exchange2 hours ago