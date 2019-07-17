UrduPoint.com
District Admin's NOC Required For Collection Of Animals Skins

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Wed 17th July 2019 | 07:05 PM

District admin's NOC required for collection of animals skins

The district administration has announced August 3 last date for getting no objection certificate (NOC) to collect animals skins on Eidul Azha

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2019 ) :The district administration has announced August 3 last date for getting no objection certificate (NOC) to collect animals skins on Eidul Azha.

Deputy Commissioner Silwat Saeed issued directions that NOC would be compulsory for collection of animals skins during Eidul Azha.

The application forms were available in the general branch of DC Office from 9 a.

m to 4pm, adding that people failed to submit their applications before due date would not be eligible for collection.

The administration also advised people to submit their applications to Additional Deputy Commissioner General (ADCG) Bilal Feroz along with Computerized National Identity Card (CNIC), an affidavit, registration certificate of Wafaqul Madaris and photo copy of previous NOC.

The administration said that strict action would be initiated against people collecting animal skins without licences.

