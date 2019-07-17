The district administration has announced August 3 last date for getting no objection certificate (NOC) to collect animals skins on Eidul Azha

Deputy Commissioner Silwat Saeed issued directions that NOC would be compulsory for collection of animals skins during Eidul Azha.

The application forms were available in the general branch of DC Office from 9 a.

m to 4pm, adding that people failed to submit their applications before due date would not be eligible for collection.

The administration also advised people to submit their applications to Additional Deputy Commissioner General (ADCG) Bilal Feroz along with Computerized National Identity Card (CNIC), an affidavit, registration certificate of Wafaqul Madaris and photo copy of previous NOC.

The administration said that strict action would be initiated against people collecting animal skins without licences.