District adminstration inspects THQ Hospital Drosh

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2021 ) :On the directives of the Deputy Commissioner Lower Chitral Hassan Abid, the Assistant Commissioner Abdul Haq inspected THQ Hospital Drosh.

The renovation work and missing facilities/equipments at THQ Hospital are being provided by Sarhad Rural Support Program (SRSP) through Pakistan Poverty Alleviation (FPPAF).

Dr.

Muhib Ullah, representative of SRSP, Jamil, apprised the Assistant Commissioner about the project. Lady doctors have been posted at THQ Hospital Drosh and soon further improvement will be made to facilitate the patients.

The Assitant Commissioner, Drosh also met patients and asked about health care services and medicines provided to them free of cost.

He said that issues still to be resolved were noted and taken up with competent authorities.