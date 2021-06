District admission subjects essential services to COVID-19 Vaccination

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2021 ) :The district administration Monday decided provision of essential services subjected to condition of COVID-19 vaccination.

A notification issued by the Deputy Commissioner Office said that all essential services registry, fard, attestation of mutation, issuance of domicile, application/complain, issuance of licences/NOC, benevolent fund, arms licenses and other essential services to the general public may only be provided upon receipt of vaccination report/message.