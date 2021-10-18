UrduPoint.com

District Admn Expedites COVID Vaccination, Three Restaurants Sealed

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 40 seconds ago Mon 18th October 2021 | 06:54 PM

District administration and health authorities, on Monday expedited coronavirus vaccination process in the district and checked vaccination cards of staff and students of different schools in city taluka

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2021 ) :District administration and health authorities, on Monday expedited coronavirus vaccination process in the district and checked vaccination cards of staff and students of different schools in city taluka.

On the directives of the Deputy Commissioner Fuad Ghaffar Soomro, the Assistant Commissioner City, Mutahar Amin Watto visited different areas of taluka city and checked vaccination cards of the people.

Besides of checking vaccination cards, the civil administration and health teams also administered Covid-19 vaccines to 35 unvaccinated people.

In city taluka, three restaurants were sealed by the Assistant Commissioner as hotel staff was found unvaccinated.

Meanwhile, Mukhtiarkar City Abubakar Sadhayo also visited the government and private schools and reviewed COVID-19 vaccination process and implementation of standard operating procedures (SOPs).

Mukhtiarkar also visited to "Strong Base School" and Sindh University's Model school located in the city area and checked vaccination cards of the school's staff and students above 12 years of age.

Abubakar Sadhayo, on the occasion, presented gifts to the students and advised them to get themselves vaccinated so that normalcy could be restored in the district.

The city administration along with health teams also organized Covid-19 vaccination camp at village Nabi Bux Jatoi of Deh Ghanghra and vaccines were administered to unvaccinated villagers.

