District Admn expedites crackdown against 'Atta Chakis' for overcharging

The district administration on Wednesday expedited a crackdown against Atta Chakis to curb the rising price of wheat flour and arrested a Flour Mills owner

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2022 ) :The district administration on Wednesday expedited a crackdown against Atta Chakis to curb the rising price of wheat flour and arrested a Flour Mills owner.

According to details, Assistant Commissioners Hyderabad city and Qasimabad conducted raids on flour Mills and checked implementation of government directives for sale of flour at government rates.

The Assistant Commissioner City Muhammad Ashraf, while conducting raids in different areas of the city, sealed one flour mill and imposed fine of Rs 40,000 on 5 Atta Chakis for overcharging.

Meanwhile, AC Qasimabad Ghulam Rasool Panhwer along with his team conducted raids on different Atta Chakis and imposed fine of Rs. 50000 for charging higher rates of wheat flour.

They warned of strict action against Atta Chakis for overcharging flour prices as District Administration had fixed Rs 60 per kilogram rate of wheat flour which must be implemented at all costs.