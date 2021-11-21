District Admn fixes Rs 60 per kg retail rates of chakki atta

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2021 ) :The district administration has notified retail price of Chakki flour (Atta) at Rs 60 per kilogram within the territorial limits of Hyderabad district.

According to notification, in pursuance of the directions of Sindh Chief Secretary and consent of the stakeholders retail prices of "Chakki Flour" have been notified by the Deputy Commissioner as Rs.

60 per kg with effect from November 19.

The Assistant Commissioners/Mukhtiarkars and Assistant Director Bureau of Supply and Prices have been advised to ensure the above rates in their area of jurisdiction and strict action may be taken against violators to control the price hike, notification stated.