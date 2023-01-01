District Admn organize friendly Cricket tournament

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2023 ) :On behalf of District Administration Shaheed Benazirabad, a Friendly Cricket Tournament was held between DC Eleven and Nawabshah Chamber of Commerce Eleven at Bilawal Sports Stadium on Sunday.

Deputy Commissioner Eleven won the match by defeating Chamber of Commerce Eleven.

DC Shehryar Gul Memon was the Chief guest on the occasion.

Addressing the occasion, DC said that healthy activities are necessary for sports for which Cricket Tournament was organized.

DC said that we would try to hold sports events at the divisional and district level in the coming days, which would promote sports activities here.

He also congratulated DC Eleven on winning the tournament.

On the occasion, President Chamber of Commerce Muhammad Azim Mughal awarded the winner's trophy to Deputy Commissioner Shehryar Gul Memon for winning DC Eleven while DC awarded the Match Trophy, Rs 5000 cash and shield to Man of Match Pasand Ali Zardari. Members of the Chamber of Commerce and citizens witnessed the friendly cricket match in large numbers.