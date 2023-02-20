UrduPoint.com

District Admn Organizes Body Building Competitions

Muhammad Irfan Published February 20, 2023 | 08:08 PM

District Admn organizes Body Building competitions

The district administration in collaboration with Body Building Association Monday organized prestigious competitions of Body Building at Bilawal Sports Complex; Deputy Commissioner Shehryar Gul Memon was chief guest on the occasion

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2023 ) :The district administration in collaboration with Body Building Association Monday organized prestigious competitions of Body Building at Bilawal sports Complex; Deputy Commissioner Shehryar Gul Memon was chief guest on the occasion.

In Physique, Junior Mr Division and Mr Division Shaheed Benazirabad competition for the year 2023, Irfan Ali Solangi won the title of Mr Division, Junior Mr Division Title was won by Ali Raza Brohi of Sakrand while the main Physique Title went to Fardeen Baloch of Nawabshah.

Addressing the occasion, DC Shehryar Gul Memon said that district administration is providing full-fledged opportunities to take part in healthy activities side by side with their education.

The DC was of the view that youths shall be encouraged in the difficult field of body building that is also a healthy activity.

He said that bodybuilding is a dream of youths and they shall take part in body building competitions at local, provincial and national level and lighten the name of their area after winning the title.

The DC said that district administration would extend full cooperation to youth in the body building field in order to prove their potential at national and international level competitions.

The occasion was also addressed by Secretary Sindh Body Building Association Saeed Jamil, President Body Building Association Shaheed Benazirabad Zubail Ahmed Mallah, Secretary Abdul Hameed Khokhar and others.

Later the Deputy Commissioner distributed awards among the title winners.

Related Topics

Sindh Sports Martyrs Shaheed Education Nawabshah Sakrand

Recent Stories

Saqr Ghobash receives Speaker of Nepal&#039;s Nati ..

Saqr Ghobash receives Speaker of Nepal&#039;s National Assembly

9 minutes ago
 5 killed, 1,107 injured in 1,035 accidents in Punj ..

5 killed, 1,107 injured in 1,035 accidents in Punjab

6 minutes ago
 Outgoing Commissioner of Dera Ismail Khan, Amir Af ..

Outgoing Commissioner of Dera Ismail Khan, Amir Afaq holds farewell meeting with ..

6 minutes ago
 Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi griev ..

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi grieved over loss of lives

6 minutes ago
 Pope Francis Believes Conflict in Ukraine Will Exp ..

Pope Francis Believes Conflict in Ukraine Will Expand - World Union of Old Belie ..

4 minutes ago
 US Embassy Notified Russia About Biden's Visit to ..

US Embassy Notified Russia About Biden's Visit to Kiev for Security Reasons - So ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.