District Admn organizes Body Building competitions

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2023 ) :The district administration in collaboration with Body Building Association Monday organized prestigious competitions of Body Building at Bilawal sports Complex; Deputy Commissioner Shehryar Gul Memon was chief guest on the occasion.

In Physique, Junior Mr Division and Mr Division Shaheed Benazirabad competition for the year 2023, Irfan Ali Solangi won the title of Mr Division, Junior Mr Division Title was won by Ali Raza Brohi of Sakrand while the main Physique Title went to Fardeen Baloch of Nawabshah.

Addressing the occasion, DC Shehryar Gul Memon said that district administration is providing full-fledged opportunities to take part in healthy activities side by side with their education.

The DC was of the view that youths shall be encouraged in the difficult field of body building that is also a healthy activity.

He said that bodybuilding is a dream of youths and they shall take part in body building competitions at local, provincial and national level and lighten the name of their area after winning the title.

The DC said that district administration would extend full cooperation to youth in the body building field in order to prove their potential at national and international level competitions.

The occasion was also addressed by Secretary Sindh Body Building Association Saeed Jamil, President Body Building Association Shaheed Benazirabad Zubail Ahmed Mallah, Secretary Abdul Hameed Khokhar and others.

Later the Deputy Commissioner distributed awards among the title winners.