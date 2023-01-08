UrduPoint.com

District Admn Set Up 12 Stalls For Wheat Flour Sale At Subsidized Rate

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 08, 2023 | 04:00 PM

District Admn set up 12 stalls for wheat flour sale at subsidized rate

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2023 ) :On the directives of Deputy Commissioner Fuad Ghaffar Soomro, the food Department has set up 12 stalls for sale of subsidized wheat flour at different places across the district.

According to an official statement issued here on Sunday, under the supervision of concerned Food Inspectors, different Roller Flour Mills have established stalls for the sale of wheat flour at subsidized rate of Rs.65 per kilogram to the people.

As per the list shared by the district administration, stalls were set up at Phulleli chowk, Mahar Ali Chowk Latifabad 12, Rabiul Awal Chowk, Isra University Chowk, Tando Jam City, Sheedi Goth Qasimabad, Hussainabad Chowk, Hyder Chowk, Naseem Nagar Chowk, Shoro Goth Rajputana hospital, Pathan colony and Guru Nagar Chowk, the statement said.

Roller Flour Mills including M/S Sukkur RFM, Ghauri RFM, Hyderabad RFM, Al Noor, New Mehran, Sun Shine, Gul Sher, New Sindhi, DM RFM, Preet, Sunway and M/S GS RFM will provide wheat flour on government subsidized rates and flour will be sold at the rate of Rs.650 per 10 kg.

The designated Food Inspectors have been directed to ensure wheat flour sale to general public at government fixed rate so that people could be facilitated.

Meanwhile, a large number of people were gathered outside wheat flour stalls to purchase flour at subsidized rates.

Related Topics

Sale Hyderabad Sukkur Qasimabad Tando Jam Sunday Government Wheat Flour

Recent Stories

New international accreditation for American Unive ..

New international accreditation for American University in the Emirates

32 minutes ago
 Sharjah Ruler inspects Mleiha wheat farm

Sharjah Ruler inspects Mleiha wheat farm

47 minutes ago
 SteelFab 2023 to kick off tomorrow at Expo Centre ..

SteelFab 2023 to kick off tomorrow at Expo Centre Sharjah

1 hour ago
 National Centre of Meteorology to host sixth Inter ..

National Centre of Meteorology to host sixth International Rain Enhancement Foru ..

2 hours ago
 DEWA completes 76.8% in Hatta Water Reservoir

DEWA completes 76.8% in Hatta Water Reservoir

2 hours ago
 Magnitude 5 earthquake strikes Southern Philippine ..

Magnitude 5 earthquake strikes Southern Philippines

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.