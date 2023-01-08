District Admn set up 12 stalls for wheat flour sale at subsidized rate

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2023 ) :On the directives of Deputy Commissioner Fuad Ghaffar Soomro, the food Department has set up 12 stalls for sale of subsidized wheat flour at different places across the district.

According to an official statement issued here on Sunday, under the supervision of concerned Food Inspectors, different Roller Flour Mills have established stalls for the sale of wheat flour at subsidized rate of Rs.65 per kilogram to the people.

As per the list shared by the district administration, stalls were set up at Phulleli chowk, Mahar Ali Chowk Latifabad 12, Rabiul Awal Chowk, Isra University Chowk, Tando Jam City, Sheedi Goth Qasimabad, Hussainabad Chowk, Hyder Chowk, Naseem Nagar Chowk, Shoro Goth Rajputana hospital, Pathan colony and Guru Nagar Chowk, the statement said.

Roller Flour Mills including M/S Sukkur RFM, Ghauri RFM, Hyderabad RFM, Al Noor, New Mehran, Sun Shine, Gul Sher, New Sindhi, DM RFM, Preet, Sunway and M/S GS RFM will provide wheat flour on government subsidized rates and flour will be sold at the rate of Rs.650 per 10 kg.

The designated Food Inspectors have been directed to ensure wheat flour sale to general public at government fixed rate so that people could be facilitated.

Meanwhile, a large number of people were gathered outside wheat flour stalls to purchase flour at subsidized rates.