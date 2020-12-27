UrduPoint.com
District Admn Starts Development Schemes Under ADP

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2020 ) :District administration has started development schemes under Annual Development Program (ADP) and M&R to provide better facilities to the general public.

Deputy Commissioner Abrar Ahmed Jaffar said this during a visit to under construction Service Road from Sugar Mill to Gajrah Wah canal on Sanghar Road.

Talking to public, he said apart from repair and maintenance of main roads, city service roads were also being constructed to further improve flow of traffic.

He said Sindh government issued funds for new and ongoing development schemes, adding that repair and maintenance of old schemes would be utilized transparently.

He said development schemes related to health, education, communication and other basic amenities would be completed on priority to facilitate masses.

The Deputy Commissioner said electric poles, telephone and gas lines would be shifted side wise during construction of service roads so that no repair work in future affect roads due to fault in these lines.

He directed officials of Provincial Highways to complete construction of service road in stipulated period using standard material.

He said there would be no compromise on standard of work. Sub-Engineer Provincial Highways Waqar Ali Rind and Zafar Ali Marri while briefing Deputy Commissioner said service road from Sugar Mill to Gajrah Wah was being constructed under M&R funds and would be finalized by June 30, 2021.

He said traffic flow on Sanghar Road would improve with the construction of service road. Assistant Commissioner Nawabshah Sheraz Ahmed Laghari, Executive Engineer Provincial Highways Shaheed Benazirabad Abdul Majeed Panhiar, Assistant Engineer Zafar Mari, Sub Engineer Waqar Ali Rind and officials of related departments attended the meeting.

