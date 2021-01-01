UrduPoint.com
District Admn Takes Action Against Loose Petrol Selling

Fri 01st January 2021

District admn takes action against loose petrol selling

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2021 ) :The district administration in a crackdown against sale of loose petrol sealed two machines and imposed fine of Rs 40,000 on shopkeepers, here Friday.

The team headed by AC (City) Syed Ayyub Bukhari sealed the two petrol machines in Ghulam Muhammad Abad area and imposed fine on shopkeepers.

The AC said that selling loose petrol and LPG is illegal and no one would be allowed to sell petrol illegally.

More Stories From Pakistan

