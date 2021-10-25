District Admn to organize bke/car rally to mark "World Polio Day" on Oct 26

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2021 ) :The District Administration has decided to organize Bike and Car Rally in connection with World Polio Day on Tuesday (October 26).

The Deputy Commissioner Fuad Ghaffar Soomro has directed the officers of different government departments to ensure participation of their staff in the bike and car rally to be started from Shahbaz building to Mehran Arts Council Latifabad at about 10 am.

The Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), District Health Officer, Medical Superintendents of LU hospital, Shah Bhittai hospital, Director Sindh Employees Social Security Institution, Director Women Development Department, Director Information, MS Taluka hospital Qasimabad, District education officer Elementary, Secondary and Higher Secondary, District Manager PPHI, all Assistant Commissioners, Mulhtiarkars, Chief Officer District Council, Town officers, District Education Primary, CMOs of Municipal Committees Qasimabad/ Tandojam and others were asked to ensure participation in the rally to mark World Polio Day to be observed on October 26 every year.

The Senior Superintendent of Police was directed to provide security and make traffic arrangements for the rally which will be taken out from Shahbaz Building to Mehran Arts Council Latifabad via Gymkhana Road.

The District Health Officer was also directed to make arrangements of banners/ penaflex to be displayed and carried by the participants containing relevant material for mass awareness about polio virus.

All Assistant Commissioner were asked to monitor and coordinate with the concerned departments to ensure attendance of of above departments in the rally.

The Additional DC-II will act as the focal person of the Bike and Car Rally.