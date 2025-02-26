District Aman Committee meets to ensure peaceful Ramazan

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Ali Akbar Bhinder and District Police Officer (DPO) Bilal Iftikhar Kiani jointly presided over a meeting of the district Aman Committee in preparation for the holy month of Ramazan

JHANG, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2025) Deputy Commissioner (DC) Ali Akbar Bhinder and District Police Officer (DPO) Bilal Iftikhar Kiani jointly presided over a meeting of the district Aman Committee in preparation for the holy month of Ramazan.

According to DC office, the meeting attended by members of the district Aman Committee, Anjuman Tajiran and district administration officers aimed to promote peace, law and order during Ramazan.

Ali Akbar Bhinder emphasized the importance of unity among Muslim sects in maintaining peace and harmony during the holy month.

He stressed that islam teaches brotherhood and harmony and it is essential to remain peaceful.

DPO Kiani assured that the district police would provide security to the faithful during Ramazan and called for cooperation from concerned citizens to maintain peace.

The meeting demonstrates the district administration's commitment to ensuring a peaceful and secure environment for the community during Ramazan.

