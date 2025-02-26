District Aman Committee Meets To Ensure Peaceful Ramazan
Muhammad Irfan Published February 26, 2025 | 10:31 PM
Deputy Commissioner (DC) Ali Akbar Bhinder and District Police Officer (DPO) Bilal Iftikhar Kiani jointly presided over a meeting of the district Aman Committee in preparation for the holy month of Ramazan
JHANG, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2025) Deputy Commissioner (DC) Ali Akbar Bhinder and District Police Officer (DPO) Bilal Iftikhar Kiani jointly presided over a meeting of the district Aman Committee in preparation for the holy month of Ramazan.
According to DC office, the meeting attended by members of the district Aman Committee, Anjuman Tajiran and district administration officers aimed to promote peace, law and order during Ramazan.
Ali Akbar Bhinder emphasized the importance of unity among Muslim sects in maintaining peace and harmony during the holy month.
He stressed that islam teaches brotherhood and harmony and it is essential to remain peaceful.
DPO Kiani assured that the district police would provide security to the faithful during Ramazan and called for cooperation from concerned citizens to maintain peace.
The meeting demonstrates the district administration's commitment to ensuring a peaceful and secure environment for the community during Ramazan.
APP/dba/378
Recent Stories
UAE Council for Fatwa calls for sighting crescent moon of Ramadan on February 28
Instead of accepting CM invitation, Omar continues statements on political chaos ..
Tax authorities seal 3 outlets over PoS violations
Balochistan CS, Federal Secretary review foreign- funded uplifting projects
Fintech sector contributes 8.7% to UAE GDP: Minister of Economy
Pakistan, Hungary share deep-rooted traditions, common aspirations: NA Speaker
Hazza bin Zayed reviews Seih Sabra Camel Racing Track in Al Ain Region
Mansour bin Zayed chairs Mubadala Board Meeting; approves 2025 Plan
Police arrest absconder
District Aman Committee meets to ensure peaceful Ramazan
Pakistan Literature Festival 2025: Experts Discuss Climate Change Impacts
Sindh home minister calls for comprehensive security plan for Ramazan
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Instead of accepting CM invitation, Omar continues statements on political chaos: Rind9 minutes ago
-
Tax authorities seal 3 outlets over PoS violations9 minutes ago
-
Balochistan CS, Federal Secretary review foreign- funded uplifting projects11 minutes ago
-
Pakistan, Hungary share deep-rooted traditions, common aspirations: NA Speaker9 minutes ago
-
Police arrest absconder5 minutes ago
-
District Aman Committee meets to ensure peaceful Ramazan5 minutes ago
-
Pakistan Literature Festival 2025: Experts Discuss Climate Change Impacts5 minutes ago
-
Sindh home minister calls for comprehensive security plan for Ramazan5 minutes ago
-
DC Chiniot vows to send offenders to jail on overcharging5 minutes ago
-
Govt announces relief for 300-unit electricity consumers, agri tubewells22 minutes ago
-
CM Maryam sets unprecedented achievement records in just one year: Azma Bokhari22 minutes ago
-
Pakistani entrepreneur Atiq Ahmad’s book “Thinking into Success” launched22 minutes ago