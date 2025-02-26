Open Menu

District Aman Committee Meets To Ensure Peaceful Ramazan

Muhammad Irfan Published February 26, 2025 | 10:31 PM

District Aman Committee meets to ensure peaceful Ramazan

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Ali Akbar Bhinder and District Police Officer (DPO) Bilal Iftikhar Kiani jointly presided over a meeting of the district Aman Committee in preparation for the holy month of Ramazan

JHANG, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2025) Deputy Commissioner (DC) Ali Akbar Bhinder and District Police Officer (DPO) Bilal Iftikhar Kiani jointly presided over a meeting of the district Aman Committee in preparation for the holy month of Ramazan.

According to DC office, the meeting attended by members of the district Aman Committee, Anjuman Tajiran and district administration officers aimed to promote peace, law and order during Ramazan.

Ali Akbar Bhinder emphasized the importance of unity among Muslim sects in maintaining peace and harmony during the holy month.

He stressed that islam teaches brotherhood and harmony and it is essential to remain peaceful.

DPO Kiani assured that the district police would provide security to the faithful during Ramazan and called for cooperation from concerned citizens to maintain peace.

The meeting demonstrates the district administration's commitment to ensuring a peaceful and secure environment for the community during Ramazan.

APP/dba/378

Recent Stories

UAE Council for Fatwa calls for sighting crescent ..

UAE Council for Fatwa calls for sighting crescent moon of Ramadan on February 28

21 minutes ago
 Instead of accepting CM invitation, Omar continues ..

Instead of accepting CM invitation, Omar continues statements on political chaos ..

9 minutes ago
 Tax authorities seal 3 outlets over PoS violations

Tax authorities seal 3 outlets over PoS violations

9 minutes ago
 Balochistan CS, Federal Secretary review foreign- ..

Balochistan CS, Federal Secretary review foreign- funded uplifting projects

11 minutes ago
 Fintech sector contributes 8.7% to UAE GDP: Minist ..

Fintech sector contributes 8.7% to UAE GDP: Minister of Economy

36 minutes ago
 Pakistan, Hungary share deep-rooted traditions, co ..

Pakistan, Hungary share deep-rooted traditions, common aspirations: NA Speaker

9 minutes ago
Hazza bin Zayed reviews Seih Sabra Camel Racing Tr ..

Hazza bin Zayed reviews Seih Sabra Camel Racing Track in Al Ain Region

51 minutes ago
 Mansour bin Zayed chairs Mubadala Board Meeting; a ..

Mansour bin Zayed chairs Mubadala Board Meeting; approves 2025 Plan

1 hour ago
 Police arrest absconder

Police arrest absconder

5 minutes ago
 District Aman Committee meets to ensure peaceful R ..

District Aman Committee meets to ensure peaceful Ramazan

5 minutes ago
 Pakistan Literature Festival 2025: Experts Discuss ..

Pakistan Literature Festival 2025: Experts Discuss Climate Change Impacts

5 minutes ago
 Sindh home minister calls for comprehensive securi ..

Sindh home minister calls for comprehensive security plan for Ramazan

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan