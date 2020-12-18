UrduPoint.com
District And Session Judge Battagram Inaugurates Tehsil Allai Bar Room

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Fri 18th December 2020 | 08:07 PM

District and Session Judge Battagram Saeeda Arshad Friday inaugurated Allai Bar Room and separate waiting rooms for male and female members

BATTAGRAM, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2020 ) :District and Session Judge Battagram Saeeda Arshad Friday inaugurated Allai Bar Room and separate waiting rooms for male and female members.

The Ceremony was organized by Civil Judge Tanveer Usman and members of Tehsil Bar Association.

Saeeda Arshad while speaking at the occasion thanked Chief Justice and Registrar Peshawar High Court (PHC) for their personal interest in the construction of Tehsil Bar rooms.

She further said that the prime objective of courts is to provide justice to the masses at their doorstep adding, the efforts of the judiciary in this regard are commendable.

District and session judge also thanked deputy commissioner and District Police Officer (DPO) Battagram for their cooperation in organizing the ceremony.

District Bar Battagram and Tehsil Bar Allai members thanked Chief Justice and Registrar PHC and said that it would provide better environment to the lawyer fraternity and people in the Allai courts.

In the ceremony judges, district administration Battagram, DC Battagram Abdul Hameed Khan, DPO Battagram Tariq Sohail Marwat, presidents District and Tehsil Bar Battagram and members were also present.

