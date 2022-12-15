District and Session Judge Haripur awards 10-year imprisonment on child rape case

HARIPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2022 ) :District and Session Judge Haripur Jahanzeb Shanwari Thursday awarded 10 years imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs. 5 Lakh rupees after being proven guilty of rape of an 8 years old boy at Mankarai Haripur.

According to the details, the incident of child rape took place in the area of Saddar Police Station Haripur on 31st July 2021 where the convicted Kamran, resident of Mankarai village, raped a minor boy and managed to escape after committing the crime.

Later, the child told his parents about the incident, the parents of the victim informed SHO Saddar police station and the medical of the child proved the rape allegation.

Saddar police also registered a case under Child Protection Act 53 PPC and 337 against the convicted Kamran and arrested him.

District and Session Judge Haripur Jahanzeb Shanwari after hearing the arguments of both sides found Kamran guilty of raping the minor and reserved the verdict which was declared today and announced 10 years imprisonment and imposed 05 million rupees fine on the convicted, in the case of non-payment of the fine another six months of imprisonment would be enforced.