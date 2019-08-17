District and Session Judge Hyderabad calls for timely completion of new court building

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2019 ) :District and Session Judge Hyderabad , Abdul Ghani Soomro, has directed the Provincial Buildings Division to complete the construction of new court building in the premises of District and Session Court on time.

According to the minutes of a meeting chaired by the district judge, the Division's Executive Engineer Muhammad Azam Memon sought time from the judge for the site's physical inspection pointing out that he had recently been posted in that office.

The judge gave time till August 19 to the XEn for submission of report over the current status of the project.

President of District Bar Association Advocate Imdad Unar requested for covered parking sheds for the advocates, court officers and litigants in the court's premises. The judge asked the XEn to visit the site and identify a proper area for the parking sheds.

The XEn was also apprised about the non-functioning lifts in the judicial complex and the Civil Court.

The judge directed the XEn to resolve the issue and ensure regular servicing and maintenance of the lifts in future.

The meeting also discussed the electricity fluctuation problem and asked the XEn to approach Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) to resolve the issues.

Advocate Unar complained against the stamp vendors and unauthorized persons who sit in the sheds of the vendors.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Yousuf informed that the district administration had already issued a circular and the people had been advised to lodge complaint against the overcharging stamp vendors.

The ADC said action would be taken against the vendors who charge inflated rates or sell the affidavits without authorization.

The judge said the exercise should be carried out under supervision of the Presiding Officer Consumer Protection Court Hyderabad along with the ADC and a representative of DBA.