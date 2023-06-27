District and session judge ordered to release prisoners involved in minor crimes on eve Eid

Following the orders of Chief Justice Peshawar High Court (PHC) Justice Masarat Halali, District and Session Judge Shahnaz Hamid Khattak along with Judicial Magistrate-1 Arshad Mahmood Jadoon visited Central Jail Haripur and issued orders for the release of prisoners involved in minor crimes, bringing relief to those incarcerated

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2023 ) :Following the orders of Chief Justice Peshawar High Court (PHC) Justice Masarat Halali, District and Session Judge Shahnaz Hamid Khattak along with Judicial Magistrate-1 Arshad Mahmood Jadoon visited Central Jail Haripur and issued orders for the release of prisoners involved in minor crimes, bringing relief to those incarcerated.

Similarly, District and Session Judge Abbotabad Ejaz Khan, accompanied by Senior Civil Judge Judicial Zia Jahangir paid a visit to Abbotabad Jail. During their visit, they listened to the grievances and issues raised by the inmates and subsequently issued orders for the release of prisoners involved in various minor offences.

A total of 18 prisoners were granted the opportunity to participate in camp court proceedings, ultimately allowing them to celebrate Eid at home.

The Primary objective of these visits was to provide relief to prisoners on the auspicious occasion of Eid, as per the directives of the Chief Justice of Peshawar High Court.

As part of their comprehensive assessment, the judges inspected various sections of the jail, including the Women's Section, Hospital Section, Juvenile Section, Kitchen, and the adult prisoners' barracks throughout the entirety of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. They diligently evaluated the healthcare facilities available, ensuring advanced pathology labs, X-ray services, and dental provisions were in place for the inmates.