District And Session Judge Orders To Register Murder Case Against SHO Darband

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Wed 23rd December 2020 | 02:34 PM

District and Session Judge orders to register murder case against SHO Darband

District and Session Judge Jamal ud Din Khan Wednesday ordered to register a murder case against Station House Officer (SHO) Darband Police Station Muhammad Nawaz who allegedly tortured the pregnant wife of the accused and she lost her baby

OGHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2020 ) :District and Session Judge Jamal ud Din Khan Wednesday ordered to register a murder case against Station House Officer (SHO) Darband Police Station Muhammad Nawaz who allegedly tortured the pregnant wife of the accused and she lost her baby.

According to the details, SHO Muhammad Nawaz who has raided on the house of Muhammad Fareed in village Brado where the accused was not present, the SHO allegedly kicked the pregnant wife of Fareed that resulted in lost of her baby.

After the incident people of the village protested against SHO Muhammad Nawaz for his brutal act.

On 16th December SHO Muhammad Nawaz was suspended from duty, Muhammad Fareed filed a petition against SHO in the court of district and session judge where after hearing both sides the Judge Jamal ud Din ordered to register a murder case against the SHO.

More Stories From Pakistan

