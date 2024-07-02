District And Sessions Judge (DSJ), Inayatullah Bhutto Visits Central Jail
Umer Jamshaid Published July 02, 2024 | 09:53 PM
District and Sessions Judge (DSJ), Inayatullah Bhutto here on Tuesday visited central jail
MIRPURKHAS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2024) District and Sessions Judge (DSJ), Inayatullah Bhutto here on Tuesday visited central jail .
According spokesmen of central jail, Mirpurkhas, the DSJ directed to provide technical training to the prisoners to enable them to got employment after their release from the prison and become respectable citizens.
He added that technical training would not only have a positive impact on the prisoners, but would also improve their mental and physical health.
Inayatullah Bhutto said that a creative and professional environment was found in the jail for the prisoners .
Senior Superintendent, Central Jail, Shahabuddin Siddiqui was also present on the occasion and briefed the judge about prisoners' religious, technical and cultural education.
