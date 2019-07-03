District and Sessions Judge Faisalabad visits district jail

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2019 ) :District and Sessions Judge Muhammad Yousuf Ojla visited District Jail here on Wednesday.

He took round of jail barracks and kitchen and checked the facilities and quality of food being provided to inmates.

He directed the jail superintendent to beef up jail security.

Superintendent Jail Ali Akbar Gujjar, Deputy Superintendent (Executive) Kamran Haidar Awan, Medical Officer Dr Muhammad Arshad and others were also present on the occasion.