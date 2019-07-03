District And Sessions Judge Faisalabad Visits District Jail
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 seconds ago Wed 03rd July 2019 | 10:03 PM
District and Sessions Judge Muhammad Yousuf Ojla visited District Jail here on Wednesday
He took round of jail barracks and kitchen and checked the facilities and quality of food being provided to inmates.
He directed the jail superintendent to beef up jail security.
Superintendent Jail Ali Akbar Gujjar, Deputy Superintendent (Executive) Kamran Haidar Awan, Medical Officer Dr Muhammad Arshad and others were also present on the occasion.