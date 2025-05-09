- Home
- Pakistan
- District and Sessions Judge inaugurates drug rehabilitation center at Central Jail Haripur
District And Sessions Judge Inaugurates Drug Rehabilitation Center At Central Jail Haripur
Faizan Hashmi Published May 09, 2025 | 04:30 PM
HARIPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2025) District and Sessions Judge Shahnaz Hameed Khattak on Friday inaugurated a Drug Rehabilitation Center at Central Jail Haripur, marking a significant step in prison reforms aimed at rehabilitating drug-addicted inmates.
The inauguration ceremony was attended by key officials including Jail Superintendent Muhammad Hamid Azam, District Police Officer Farhan Khan, Senior Civil Judge (Admin) Shiraz Tariq, District Public Prosecutor Muhammad Qasim, Probation Officer Khanbaz Khan, Deputy Superintendent Akhtar Hussain Shah and medical professionals Dr. Muhammad Umar and Dr. Ayaz, among others.
During a detailed briefing, the Jail Superintendent stated that the newly established center will provide medical treatment and psychological counseling under the supervision of expert doctors and psychologists. The initiative is aimed at enabling inmates to overcome addiction and reintegrate into society as responsible citizens. Recreational and rehabilitative facilities, including sports, will also be available at the center.
Initially, 10 inmates have been enrolled for treatment, with plans to increase the number to 35 in the coming weeks. The prison already houses adult education and skill development centers offering basic literacy and vocational training for inmate welfare.
District and Sessions Judge Shahnaz Hameed Khattak praised the jail administration for launching the rehabilitation center in a short span of time, describing it as a commendable initiative that would help transform lives. She expressed hope that the inmates would leave the facility healthier and more positive, becoming assets to their families and society.
Highlighting the broader impact of ongoing prison reforms, she noted that the introduction of video link systems for court proceedings has significantly improved security and reduced costs for the state. She also called for the formulation of SOPs in collaboration with relevant departments to ensure proper follow-up and monitoring of rehabilitated inmates after their release.
Recent Stories
May 7 dogfight declared world’s largest aerial battle as Pakistan dominates In ..
HBL PSL X remaining fixtures shifted to UAE amid Pakistan, India tensions
IPL suspended for indefinite period due to escalating Pakistan, India tensions
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 May 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 May 2025
DB suspends contempt proceeding against DG I&P, Director NAB
Read Pakistan hosts art exhibition
DC Kohat chairs meeting to review anti-polio campaign
Divisional Control Room established in Mirpurkhas for emergency response
So far no location targeted in IIoJK or across int'l border: Atta Tarar
Combating emergent situations: Emergency response centers being set up in AJK.
People, political leadership united to thwart India's aggression with full vigor ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
DIG Tariq awards police officers for outstanding performance1 minute ago
-
FIA arrests three suspects1 minute ago
-
Special prayers held across country for Pak army during Jumma congregations1 minute ago
-
Govt Women College achieves 100pc success in ADP exams1 minute ago
-
HED cancels leaves of teaching, non-teaching staff2 minutes ago
-
District and Sessions Judge inaugurates drug rehabilitation center at Central Jail Haripur2 minutes ago
-
WASA recovers Rs 12.1m from defaulters2 minutes ago
-
GCU holds solidarity rally in support of Pakistan Army11 minutes ago
-
Nelson assures full support of Christian community to Pakistan armed forces11 minutes ago
-
Governor Kundi expresses concern over rising Thalassemia cases11 minutes ago
-
SRSO distributed 43 productive assets to ultra-poor families in Kashmore11 minutes ago
-
Meeting held to resolve traffic issues in Tank12 minutes ago