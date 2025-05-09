District and Sessions Judge inaugurates drug rehabilitation center at Central Jail Haripur

HARIPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2025) District and Sessions Judge Shahnaz Hameed Khattak on Friday inaugurated a Drug Rehabilitation Center at Central Jail Haripur, marking a significant step in prison reforms aimed at rehabilitating drug-addicted inmates.

The inauguration ceremony was attended by key officials including Jail Superintendent Muhammad Hamid Azam, District Police Officer Farhan Khan, Senior Civil Judge (Admin) Shiraz Tariq, District Public Prosecutor Muhammad Qasim, Probation Officer Khanbaz Khan, Deputy Superintendent Akhtar Hussain Shah and medical professionals Dr. Muhammad Umar and Dr. Ayaz, among others.

During a detailed briefing, the Jail Superintendent stated that the newly established center will provide medical treatment and psychological counseling under the supervision of expert doctors and psychologists. The initiative is aimed at enabling inmates to overcome addiction and reintegrate into society as responsible citizens. Recreational and rehabilitative facilities, including sports, will also be available at the center.

Initially, 10 inmates have been enrolled for treatment, with plans to increase the number to 35 in the coming weeks. The prison already houses adult education and skill development centers offering basic literacy and vocational training for inmate welfare.

District and Sessions Judge Shahnaz Hameed Khattak praised the jail administration for launching the rehabilitation center in a short span of time, describing it as a commendable initiative that would help transform lives. She expressed hope that the inmates would leave the facility healthier and more positive, becoming assets to their families and society.

Highlighting the broader impact of ongoing prison reforms, she noted that the introduction of video link systems for court proceedings has significantly improved security and reduced costs for the state. She also called for the formulation of SOPs in collaboration with relevant departments to ensure proper follow-up and monitoring of rehabilitated inmates after their release.