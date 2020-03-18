District and Sessions Judge, officials visit prison, finalize quarantine measures

(@FahadShabbir)

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2020 ) :District and Sessions Judge accompanying deputy commissioner, DPO and doctors visited district jail to review, discuss and finalize quarantine measures for safety against Coronavirus here Wednesday.

DSJ Suhaib Ahmad Rumi, DC Amjad Shoaib Khan Tareen, DPO Syed Nadeem Abbas, and MS DHQ hospital Dr. Mahr Iqbal discussed with the jail officials the measures that must be taken to protect prisoners and jail officials from the virus and finalized a strategy.

DSJ said that new prisoners would be kept isolated from others prisoners at a separate barrack that has been quarantined where they will remain under observation for fourteen days. All new prisoners would have their separate thermometers and in case of emergence of specific symptoms, the specific prisoner would be kept inside a separate isolation room and information would immediately be conveyed to DHQ hospital for arrangements for treatment.

DSJ further stated that prisoners would not be produced before the courts on daily basis and instead, magistrate Chaudhry Muhammad Irfan would visit the prison daily to issue orders to set free prisoners involved in petty nature offenses.

Officials visited different sections of the prison including barracks, kitchen and jail hospital. MS DHQ hospital expressed satisfaction over the arrangements.

DSJ also issued orders for release of 35 prisoners from jail who were involved in petty nature offenses.

Superintendent jail Amir Omar Qureshi, deputy superintendent Rao Nadeem Iqbal and other officials were present.