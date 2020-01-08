UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

District And Sessions Judge Opens Muhafiz Khana At Jatoi

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Wed 08th January 2020 | 09:07 PM

District and Sessions Judge opens Muhafiz Khana at Jatoi

District and Sessions Judge Suhaib Ahmad Rumi Wednesday inaugurated 'Muhafiz Khana' at civil courts in Tahsil Jatoi, a facility that will enable people to get certified copies of judicial documents of cases at home without facing botheration of 80-kilometre travel to Muzaffargarh for the purpose

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2020 ) :District and Sessions Judge Suhaib Ahmad Rumi Wednesday inaugurated 'Muhafiz Khana' at civil courts in Tahsil Jatoi, a facility that will enable people to get certified copies of judicial documents of cases at home without facing botheration of 80-kilometre travel to Muzaffargarh for the purpose.

Speaking on the occasion, the D&SJ said that people need justice at cheaper cost and the new facility will save their cost on travel.

Rumi also addressed tehsil bar and heaped praise on lawyers for their hard work during trial of cases at the model court.

Earlier, upon arrival, a smartly turned out police contingent presented salute to D&SJ.

The judge also planted a sapling in the civil courts to open plantation drive.

Related Topics

Police Lawyers Muzaffargarh Jatoi (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Court

Recent Stories

Etihad and Miral sign agreement naming Etihad Aren ..

10 minutes ago

Realme Pakistan announced amazing price discounts ..

34 minutes ago

Iran's Rouhani Expressed Condolences Over Ukrainia ..

3 minutes ago

CDA hospital performs over 300 successful Cochlear ..

3 minutes ago

Putin Holds Meeting With Erdogan With Participatio ..

3 minutes ago

Major Airlines Suspend Flights Over Iran, Iraq Ami ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.