District and Sessions Judge opens Muhafiz Khana at Jatoi

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2020 ) :District and Sessions Judge Suhaib Ahmad Rumi Wednesday inaugurated 'Muhafiz Khana' at civil courts in Tahsil Jatoi, a facility that will enable people to get certified copies of judicial documents of cases at home without facing botheration of 80-kilometre travel to Muzaffargarh for the purpose.

Speaking on the occasion, the D&SJ said that people need justice at cheaper cost and the new facility will save their cost on travel.

Rumi also addressed tehsil bar and heaped praise on lawyers for their hard work during trial of cases at the model court.

Earlier, upon arrival, a smartly turned out police contingent presented salute to D&SJ.

The judge also planted a sapling in the civil courts to open plantation drive.