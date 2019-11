(@FahadShabbir)

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2019 ) :District and Sessions Judge Chaudhry Muhammad Tariq Javed Thursday inaugurated Adult Literacy Centre at District Jail Sailkot.

Jail Superintendent Malik Atta-Ullah said that the first badge of prisoners had been enrolled in the Adult Literacy Centre, a release said.