District and Sessions Judge Sialkot visits district jail

(@FahadShabbir)

District and Sessions Judge (D&SJ) Sialkot Ali Nawaz on Tuesday visited district jail and ordered to release ten prisoners involved in minor offences

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2020 ) :District and Sessions Judge (D&SJ) Sialkot Ali Nawaz on Tuesday visited district jail and ordered to release ten prisoners involved in minor offences.

He inspected barracks, jail hospital, kitchen and security arrangements in the jail and reviewed facilities being provided to the inmates.

The District and Sessions Judge expressed satisfaction over the arrangements in the jail.