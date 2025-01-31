District and Sessions Judge visits Central Jail Haripur

District and Sessions Judge Haripur Shehnaz Hamid Khattak, accompanied by Judicial Magistrate Shehzad Ahmed on Friday conducted a detailed visit to Central Jail Haripur to review prison conditions and address inmates' grievances

HARIPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2025) District and Sessions Judge Haripur Shehnaz Hamid Khattak, accompanied by Judicial Magistrate Shehzad Ahmed on Friday conducted a detailed visit to Central Jail Haripur to review prison conditions and address inmates' grievances.

During the visit, the judge inspected the women’s and children’s section, the prison hospital and other facilities and personally interacted with prisoners to hear their concerns. She assured them that necessary measures would be taken to resolve their issues.

Superintendent Jail Hamid Azam briefed the judge on the facilities provided to inmates, which she found satisfactory.

Later, Judicial Magistrate Shehzad Ahmed set up a camp court, where he decided cases of 12 under-trial prisoners facing minor charges on the spot.