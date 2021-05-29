UrduPoint.com
District And Sessions Judge Visits District Jail Sargodha

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Sat 29th May 2021 | 07:27 PM

District and Sessions Judge (D&SJ) Arshad Ali, along with Civil Judge Naveed Iqbal Tarar, Saturday visited the district jail Sargodha and released nine prisoners, involved in petty cases

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2021 ) :District and Sessions Judge (D&SJ) Arshad Ali, along with Civil Judge Naveed Iqbal Tarar, Saturday visited the district jail Sargodha and released nine prisoners, involved in petty cases.

The D&SJ also reviewed different blocks of the jail and checked food and security arrangements available for the prisoners.

He appreciated the administration for provision of quality food and cleanliness arrangements. He also visited the female and children blocks and listened to their problems. He expressed satisfaction over the security arrangements.

Jail Superintendent Chaudhry Akhter Iqbal, Deputy Superintendent Allah Ditta accompanied the judge.

More Stories From Pakistan

