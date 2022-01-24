District Anti-Human Trafficking, Bonded Labour and Implementation Committee meets

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2022 ) :A maiden meeting of the District Anti-Human Trafficking and Anti-Bonded Labour and Implementation Committee was held here on Monday.

Hari Welfare Association (HWA) eulogized the efforts of Deputy Commissioner Benazirabad for conducting maiden meeting of the Committee with objective to review the conditions of bonded labour, implementation of the Sindh Bonded Labour System (Abolition) Act of 2015 and the role of District Vigilance Committee (DVC).

President HWA, Akram Ali Khaskheli, said that the HWA had also attended the meeting as its member and briefed the participants about the state of bonded labour in the province, particularly in the Benazirabad district which was the first district in the province to conduct such a meeting to start implementation on SBLSAA and put in place the role of DVC.

He said that in 2019, 78 bonded laborers, including children and women, were released from the custody of landlords. However, in 2020, no case was reported due to the media's lack of interest and bonded families' access to reach the concerned authorities.

He said that the district had promised to allocate funds for the functions of the DVCs in the district and also ensured its help for conducting surprise monitoring visits of agriculture sites, brick kilns and cotton and chilies picking sites.

He regretted that for a long time, due to the absence of Labour Inspector in the district and region, the labor inspection of the agriculture areas -as per the Sindh Industrial Relations Act of 2013- have not been conducted.

The President also claimed that peasants and rural workers were living and working in inappropriate conditions deprived of basic health, education and social security. He added that if the district government continued to review the performance of the DVC, it would be exemplary for other districts in Pakistan.

He also added that the HWA had written many letters to Deputy Commissioners across the province for notifying and activating the DVCs under the SBLSAA but they never paid attention to the matter that badly harms millions of peasants and rural workers and causes indecent working conditions.

Akram hoped that the Committee in Benazirabad would play a positive role to protect peasants and workers from debt bondage.

The meeting was also attended by four Talukas' Assistant Commissionersincluding Abass Ali Dayo of Taluka Daur, Piaro Khan Jamali (DSP), Additional Director, Social Welfare Department Sabir Qureshi, Muslim Farooq Child Protection Unit SBA, Asif-ul Bashar of Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) and others.