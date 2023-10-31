Open Menu

District Anti-Polio Committee Meeting Held

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 31, 2023 | 12:50 PM

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2023) Deputy Commissioner Sialkot Captain (retired) Shah Mir Iqbal said that polio was a deadly disease and every child under 5 years of age must be given polio vaccine every time during the polio campaign.

He expressed these views while addressing a meeting of the District Anti-Polio Committee at the DC office committee room here on Tuesday.

He directed the Assistant Commissioners (ACs) of the four tehsils to prepare a micro plan along with their Deputy District Health Officers and complete all the preliminary arrangements under their supervision to make the national anti-polio campaign a successful in November.

Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) General Syed Asad Raza Kazmi, Assistant Commissioners (AC) Sialkot Ghulam Sarwar, AC Sambrial Ahsan Mumtaz, AC Pasrur Qamar Manj, CEO Health Dr. Rehan Azhar, DHO Dr. Waseem Mirza besides local officials of the relevant departments were also present in the meeting.

Deputy Commissioner said that an awareness campaign should also be conducted and the services of scholars,journalists,social workers etc should be hired to urge the public to get their children vaccinated against polio and to cooperate with the polio teams.

