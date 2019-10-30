(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2019 ) :District Art competition held under the auspices of Rawalpindi Arts Council at Government Tabligh ul islam High school Jehlum here on Wednesday.

Additional Deputy Commissioner (Revenue) Messam Abbas was chief guest on the occasion.

In Primary level, Ammara Sajid secured first, Razia Bibi second and Zara Zafar got third position.

In Elementary level, Afifa Mughal bagged first, Malaika Khan second and Muhammad Anas remained third while in secondary level competition, Kiran Rasheed was first, Khizra But second and Abdul Waleed remained third in the competition.

ADC Revenue, Messam Abbas addressing at the prize distribution ceremony said that training along with education was necessary which come through co-curriculum activities.

Self-confidence played vital role for success of any person, he added.

Deputy Director RAC, Sajjad Hussain said that aim of the competition was to explore new talent from grass route level and impart positive message through different activities.

The winners will participate at division level competition at Rawalpindi Arts Council on 2nd November 2019.