UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

District Art Competition Held

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 30 seconds ago Wed 30th October 2019 | 05:20 PM

District Art competition held

District Art competition held under the auspices of Rawalpindi Arts Council at Government Tabligh ul Islam High School Jehlum here on Wednesday

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2019 ) :District Art competition held under the auspices of Rawalpindi Arts Council at Government Tabligh ul islam High school Jehlum here on Wednesday.

Additional Deputy Commissioner (Revenue) Messam Abbas was chief guest on the occasion.

In Primary level, Ammara Sajid secured first, Razia Bibi second and Zara Zafar got third position.

In Elementary level, Afifa Mughal bagged first, Malaika Khan second and Muhammad Anas remained third while in secondary level competition, Kiran Rasheed was first, Khizra But second and Abdul Waleed remained third in the competition.

ADC Revenue, Messam Abbas addressing at the prize distribution ceremony said that training along with education was necessary which come through co-curriculum activities.

Self-confidence played vital role for success of any person, he added.

Deputy Director RAC, Sajjad Hussain said that aim of the competition was to explore new talent from grass route level and impart positive message through different activities.

The winners will participate at division level competition at Rawalpindi Arts Council on 2nd November 2019.

Related Topics

Education Rawalpindi November 2019 From Government

Recent Stories

EDA delivers UAE’s message of tolerance to top i ..

6 minutes ago

General Electric shares rise as it lifts some 2019 ..

26 seconds ago

JUI-F's Azadi March continues its journey towards ..

29 seconds ago

KP minister inspects water conservation projects i ..

32 seconds ago

Indus River System Authority (IRSA) releases 68,70 ..

34 seconds ago

At least 42 killed in Western Cameroon landslide

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.