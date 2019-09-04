District Assessment Committee reviews cases settled by Model Criminal Courts

District Assessment Committee has reviewed the bail and acquittal cases settled during January 1, to July 31, 2019 by the Model Criminal Courts

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2019 ) :District Assessment Committee has reviewed the bail and acquittal cases settled during January 1, to July 31, 2019 by the Model Criminal Courts.

As directed by the Chief justice of Pakistan and in view of Police reforms committee, the District Assessment Committee had been constituted. Session Judge (Retd) Rawalpindi Malik Nazir Ahmad heads the Committee as Chairman which also include SP Investigation, Islamabad Imran Feroz, Advocate Islamabad Bar Azhar Hussain Shah, DSP/legal, Islamabad (Secretary), Amjad Ali, Deputy District Attorney, Islamabad Police Inspector Irshad Ali Abro, Inspector Asjad Mehmood and Inspector Malik Muhammad Bashir, IP/68.

In view of the terms of reference, the assessment committee reviewed the cases of acquittal and bails from January 1, to July 31, 2019 under the head of murder, rape, dacoity, robbery, ATA 1997 and cases acquitted under the head of CNSA 1997 decided during the same period by the Model Criminal Courts.

The committee after reviewing the judgments passed by the learned Model Criminal Courts in the aforementioned heads had identified the reason for acquittal in these cases.

The meeting ended with a vote of thanks by expecting optimum level of interest from the members to streamline the trial process.