District Attock Makes History With STEM Certification For School Teachers

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 20, 2025 | 10:59 PM

District Attock makes history with STEM certification for school teachers

District Attock has become the first in Pakistan to have its government school teachers certified in (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics) STEM education by the globally recognized STEMp21 organization

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2025) District Attock has become the first in Pakistan to have its government school teachers certified in (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics) STEM education by the globally recognized STEMp21 organization.

This milestone is part of Deputy Commissioner Rao Atif Raza's transformative initiatives to revolutionize education in the region, reported by DC office spokesman.

The certification program, led by Dr. Meezan ur Rehman, aims to equip teachers with cutting-edge STEM skills.

This initiative is a significant step toward preparing Attock's youth for the challenges of the 21st century.

As part of DC Attock's vision to make the district an IT hub, 150 state-of-the-art STEM labs have been established in government schools. STEMp21 will provide robotics kits to schools, enabling practical, innovative learning.

DC Attock Rao Atif Raza stated, "Our goal is to transform Attock into an IT hub by empowering children with future skills."

APP/nsi/378

