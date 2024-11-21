District Authorities Denies Media Reports About Any Violation Of Prohibitory Orders
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 21, 2024 | 12:10 PM
MIRPUR (AJK) , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2024) The district administration has contradicted some local media reports about arrest of any person allegedly involved in burning the copies of recently promulgated Ordinance at the city's central Shaheed chowk.
"There is no truth in the news about any arrest in this regard", said an official handout issued here.
APP/ ahr/378
Recent Stories
Sumair Ahmad Syed appointed as director for ICC Champions Trophy 2025
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 November 2024
LHC expresses satisfaction on Punjab govt's smog control efforts
Germany power past Canada to reach Davis Cup semis
Under-fire Spain minister defends agencies' role in floods
Stock markets retreat ahead of Nvidia earnings
Grand Finale of All Sindh Youth Spelling Bee Competition 2024 held at Hayat Sch ..
Australia's Kerevi banned for Morgan tackle
'Rust' premieres three years after on-set shooting death
Belarusian twins missing on Turkish mountain found alive
Ford to cut 4,000 jobs in Europe
More Stories From Pakistan
-
ICT police arrested 26 outlaws, weapons recovered2 minutes ago
-
India’s dreaded NIA conducts raids across several districts in IIOJK1 hour ago
-
UNICEF mission conducts inspection of cleanliness, sanitation program in Battagram1 hour ago
-
Health ministers urge parents to prioritize polio vaccination amid rising misinformation2 hours ago
-
DPO Manshera takes strict action over TiktTok viral video from Lassan Nawab Police lockup2 hours ago
-
Father killed, son critically injured in Faisalabad motorcycle crash3 hours ago
-
Safi slams Indian authorities over systematic oppression of Kashmiri Children3 hours ago
-
COAS for giving priority to Pakistan over personal interests12 hours ago
-
PTI’s politics focus on personal agendas over national interests. Ahsan12 hours ago
-
LHC expresses satisfaction on Punjab govt's smog control efforts13 hours ago
-
Grand Finale of All Sindh Youth Spelling Bee Competition 2024 held at Hayat School/College13 hours ago
-
YPP spotlights youth’s role in global, local progress13 hours ago