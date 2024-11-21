District Authorities denies media reports about any violation of prohibitory orders

(@FahadShabbir)

MIRPUR (AJK) , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2024) The district administration has contradicted some local media reports about arrest of any person allegedly involved in burning the copies of recently promulgated Ordinance at the city's central Shaheed chowk.

"There is no truth in the news about any arrest in this regard", said an official handout issued here.

