District authorities fully alert, taking measures to cope threat of Coronavirus: Rashid Hafeez

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2020 ) :Punjab Minister for Literacy and Informal education, Raja Rashid Hafeez has said that comprehensive arrangements have been made to prevent Corona in Rawalpindi District and health authorities are fully functional and all available resources would be utilize to cope the threat of Coronovirus.

He expressed these views while chairing a meeting in the Deputy Commissioner's office to review the arrangements for dealing with coronavirus.

Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi Captain (retd) Anwar Ul Haq, Member National Assembly Sheikh Rashid Shafiq, Vice-Chancellor Rawalpindi Medical University Dr Muhammad Omar, Health and Police officials attended the meeting.

Raja Rashid said Quarantine centers in University of Taxila (UET), Fatima Jinnah Women University (FJWU), Post Graduate College and University 6th road and Agricultural university at Shamsabad quarantine centers are fully functional for 1,200 people, however, more quarantine centers will be operational soon for another 1800 people.

He said the best way to protect from corona is to be cautious by avoiding going to of public places.

Raja Rashid Hafeez said details of the equipment and other medical facilities have been obtained from all hospitals to deal with any emergency situation and the government will ensure that all financial resources are provided.

Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi Captain (R) Anwar-ul-Haq said the administration is on high alert and arrangements are being made to deal with corona under a comprehensive plan.

He said strict screening of all passengers coming from overseas at the Benazir Bhutto International Airport is being carried out and the government's policies in this regard are being fully implemented.

Sheikh Rashid Shafique said after successful dialogue with traders they have agreed voluntary over closure of shopping malls, markets and restaurants at 8pm instead of 10 pm, however only hospitals and pharmacies would remain open after 10pm.

Later, Raja Rashid Hafeez also visited the quarantine Center at Fatima Jinnah Women's University where he was given a detailed briefing on the arrangements.