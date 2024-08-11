District authorities welcome gold medalist Arshad Nadeem

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2024) Senior officers of district and regional departments visited the gold medalist Arshad Nadeem and congratulated him for his dominating performance on his arrival at his native city Mian Channu on Sunday.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Ali Bukhari, on behalf of the Commissioner Multan Division Maryam Khan, presented a bouquet to the national hero and passed congratulations and good wishes to him. The District Police Officer (DPO) Khanewal Ismail Kharrak and City Police Officer (CPO) Multan Sadiq Ali Dogar also presented Arshad Nadeem bouquet and congratulated him on his arrival at his native city Mian Channu.

Later, the hero reached his native town Village 101/15-L with a VIP protocol where a large number local people and civil society members were present to welcome Arshad Nadeem.

Speaking on the occasion, DC Muhammad Ali Bukhari said that Arshad Nadeem had made the nation proud through his performance. He said that all government officers were here to warmly welcome the national hero as per directives of the provincial government.