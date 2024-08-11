Open Menu

District Authorities Welcome Gold Medalist Arshad Nadeem

Sumaira FH Published August 11, 2024 | 09:10 PM

District authorities welcome gold medalist Arshad Nadeem

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2024) Senior officers of district and regional departments visited the gold medalist Arshad Nadeem and congratulated him for his dominating performance on his arrival at his native city Mian Channu on Sunday.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Ali Bukhari, on behalf of the Commissioner Multan Division Maryam Khan, presented a bouquet to the national hero and passed congratulations and good wishes to him. The District Police Officer (DPO) Khanewal Ismail Kharrak and City Police Officer (CPO) Multan Sadiq Ali Dogar also presented Arshad Nadeem bouquet and congratulated him on his arrival at his native city Mian Channu.

Later, the hero reached his native town Village 101/15-L with a VIP protocol where a large number local people and civil society members were present to welcome Arshad Nadeem.

Speaking on the occasion, DC Muhammad Ali Bukhari said that Arshad Nadeem had made the nation proud through his performance. He said that all government officers were here to warmly welcome the national hero as per directives of the provincial government.

Related Topics

Multan Police Civil Society Khanewal Muhammad Ali Sunday Gold All Government Arshad Nadeem

Recent Stories

‘Coke Studio’ star Haniya Aslam dies of cardia ..

‘Coke Studio’ star Haniya Aslam dies of cardiac arrest

2 minutes ago
 SC sets aside LHC ruling, confirms PML-N candidate ..

SC sets aside LHC ruling, confirms PML-N candidates’ victories

27 minutes ago
 Abhishek Bachchan reacts to rumours of separation ..

Abhishek Bachchan reacts to rumours of separation from wife Aishwarya Rai

1 hour ago
 Arshad Nadeem can’t sleep due to overwhelming jo ..

Arshad Nadeem can’t sleep due to overwhelming joy, support from nation

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 August 2024

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 August 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 August 2024

4 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 August 2024

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 August 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 August 2024

1 day ago
 Govt to award Hilal-e-Imtiaz to Javelin Thrower Ar ..

Govt to award Hilal-e-Imtiaz to Javelin Thrower Arshad Nadeem

2 days ago
 Omar Ayub asks state institutions to adhere to des ..

Omar Ayub asks state institutions to adhere to designated roles under Constituti ..

2 days ago
 Mahira Khan reveals gift from husband stolen

Mahira Khan reveals gift from husband stolen

2 days ago
 Arshad Nadeem's awards after historic win at Paris ..

Arshad Nadeem's awards after historic win at Paris Olympics 2024

2 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan