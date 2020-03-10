District Bar Association Abbottabad election schedule announced

District Bar Association (DBA) Abbottabad election for the year 2020-21 would be held on 28 March, 2020

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2020 ) :District Bar Association (DBA) Abbottabad election for the year 2020-21 would be held on 28 March, 2020.

Nomination papers would be filed on 18th and 19th March while the committee would scrutinize the nomination papers on 21st March.

Chairman DBA election board Haseeb Abbassi, member election commission Malik Sajjad Advocate, Malik Saeed Akhtar Advocate, Haibat Khan, Nadra Riaz advocate, Muhammad Shafique Awan told to the media that elections would be conducted for president, vice president, general secretary, additional secretary, library secretary, secretary finance and fourteen executive members.

The Chairman DBA election commission further said that nomination papers would be filed during the 18th and 19th of March while 21st March committee would scrutinize the nomination papers, on the 24th March committee would allot election signs.

Haseeb Abbassi advocate said that the final list of DBA election 2020-21 candidates would be displayed on 27th March and elections for the year 2020-21 would be held on 28th March from 9 am till 3 pm without any interruption,he added.