UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

District Bar Association Abbottabad Election Schedule Announced

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Tue 10th March 2020 | 07:34 PM

District Bar Association Abbottabad election schedule announced

District Bar Association (DBA) Abbottabad election for the year 2020-21 would be held on 28 March, 2020

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2020 ) :District Bar Association (DBA) Abbottabad election for the year 2020-21 would be held on 28 March, 2020.

Nomination papers would be filed on 18th and 19th March while the committee would scrutinize the nomination papers on 21st March.

Chairman DBA election board Haseeb Abbassi, member election commission Malik Sajjad Advocate, Malik Saeed Akhtar Advocate, Haibat Khan, Nadra Riaz advocate, Muhammad Shafique Awan told to the media that elections would be conducted for president, vice president, general secretary, additional secretary, library secretary, secretary finance and fourteen executive members.

The Chairman DBA election commission further said that nomination papers would be filed during the 18th and 19th of March while 21st March committee would scrutinize the nomination papers, on the 24th March committee would allot election signs.

Haseeb Abbassi advocate said that the final list of DBA election 2020-21 candidates would be displayed on 27th March and elections for the year 2020-21 would be held on 28th March from 9 am till 3 pm without any interruption,he added.

Related Topics

Election Abbottabad Election Commission Of Pakistan March 2020 Media From Nomination Papers

Recent Stories

Create a new Pakistan in India for Muslims and oth ..

1 minute ago

OIC Strongly Condemns the Terrorist Attack on Two ..

4 minutes ago

SIARA receives 242 nominations from 52 countries

5 minutes ago

Haris Rauf returns to Lahore Qalandars’ squad

24 minutes ago

Du collaborates with Ministry of Education to supp ..

50 minutes ago

US Begins Drawing Down 14,000 Additional Forces Se ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.