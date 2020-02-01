District Bar Association (DBA) delegation meets Chief Justice of Lahore High Court

A delegation of District Bar Association (DBA) Multan met Chief Justice of Lahore High Court Justice Mamoon Rasheed Shiekh, here on Saturday

MULTAN, Feb 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2020 ) :A delegation of District Bar Association (DBA) Multan met Chief Justice of Lahore High Court Justice Mamoon Rasheed Shiekh, here on Saturday.

Chief Justice LHC Justice Mamoon Rasheed Shiekh while talking to the delegation stated that the lawyers and litigants problems would be resolved on priority basis.

He further stated that all possible steps would be taken to ensure timely dispensation of justice to masses.

The meeting participants discussed various issues pertaining to timely delivery of justice towards masses.

The delegation was led by President District Bar Association Imran Rasheed Salehri. Vice President Altaf Raan and general secretary Ghulam Nabi Tahir were also present on this occasion.