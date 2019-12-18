District Bar Association (DBA) elections on January 11

The annual general elections of District Bar Association (DBA) Faisalabad for 2020-21 will be held here on January 11

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2019 ) :The annual general elections of District Bar Association (DBA) Faisalabad for 2020-21 will be held here on January 11.

According to a spokesman of the DBA, process of receiving nomination papers will start from December 23.

The polling will be held on January 11.