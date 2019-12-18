District Bar Association (DBA) Elections On January 11
Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Wed 18th December 2019 | 02:14 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2019 ) :The annual general elections of District Bar Association (DBA) Faisalabad for 2020-21 will be held here on January 11.
According to a spokesman of the DBA, process of receiving nomination papers will start from December 23.
The polling will be held on January 11.