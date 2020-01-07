UrduPoint.com
District Bar Association (DBA) Finance Secy, Executive Committee Members Elected Unopposed

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 3 minutes ago Tue 07th January 2020 | 04:41 PM

Finance secretary and executive committee members of District Bar Association (DBA) Faisalabad have been elected unopposed for the year 2020-21

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2020 ) : Finance secretary and executive committee members of District Bar Association (DBA) Faisalabad have been elected unopposed for the year 2020-21.

DBA spokesman said on Tuesday that 48 candidates had filed their nomination papers for 10 seats of Executive Committee but later, 38 candidates withdrew their candidature.

Therefore, 10-members of DBA Executive Committee were elected unopposed. The elected are: Chaudhry Nauman Yasir, Muhammad Saad Javaid, Mehr Sajjad Ahmad Romana Sial, Rana Aqeel Raza Khan, Rana Umar, Rana Muhammad Rashid Ali, Chaudhry Zafar Iqbal Khan, Rana Muhammad Sarwar, Liaqat Ali Ansari and Muhammad Owais.

Similarly, two candidates Nazia Saleem Zia Siyan and Nisbat Shakeel Malik filed their nomination papers for the seat of Finance Secretary but papers of Nisbat Shakeel Malik were rejected by the Punjab Bar Council. Therefore, Nazia Saleem Zia Siyan was elected as Finance Secretary DBA Faisalabad.

The spokesman further said that four members including Rana Haroonur Rasheed Khan, Chaudhary Shehzad Bashir Cheema, Chaudhry Javaid Iqbal Hushiyar Puri and Tauqeer Sarwar Sheikh are in the run for President slot, whereas five candidates will contest DBA elections for the slot of Vice President. Among them are Jawad Raza Awan, Malik Ghulam Asghar, Rehana Kashif Ansari, Rana Ghulam Murtaza and Rana Ghulam Ghaus.

Two candidates Malik Mehmood Hussain Awan and Rana Najeeb Ullah Khan will contest election for the slot of secretary while 3 candidates Chaudhry Muhammad Ali Kahlon, Salman Babar Dadra and Muhammad Bilal Bhatti will fight against each other for Joint Secretary seat.

Similarly, 4 candidates are in the run for the seat of library Secretary DBA. Among them include Mian Muhammad Sohail, Chaudhry Muhammad Haroonur Rasheed Bhutta, Sheikh Usman Shaukat Goreja and Mian Abdur Rehman.

The polling of DBA elections 2020-21 will be held on January 11, 2020 (Saturday).

