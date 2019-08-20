District Bar Association Dera Ghazi Khan observe strike over disappearance of lawyer

Members of District Bar Association (DBA) Dera Ghazi Khan observed a one-day strike in protest over disappearance of a lawyer here Tuesday

A written notice for the strike was seen displayed at the main entrance of local courts asking members of legal profession to avoid appearance before honourable courts.

Secretary DBA Dera Ghazi Khan, Syed Tayyab Kaleem Bukhari advocate said that Yafis Nadeem Hashmi advocate vanished in Blue Area Islamabad and the lawyers observed strike on the call of PBC on police failure in recovering the missing lawyer despite the fact that FIR already stood registered regarding the occurrence.