District Bar Association executive committee elected unopposed

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2021 ) :A 10-member executive committee of District Bar Association (DBA) Faisalabad has been elected unopposed for one year 2022-23.

According to chairman DBA Election board Fawad Ahmad Cheema Advocate, 24 candidates had filed their nomination papers for election of 10-member executive committee. However, 14 candidates withdrew their papers and other 10 were declared elected unopposed members of the executive committee.

Among them advocates include- Hasnain Haidar, Muhammad Tanveer Raza, Muhammad Asad Khawaja, Shakeel Ahmad, Abid Shabbir Paracha, Muhammad Qasim Randhawa, Muhammad Shakeel Wahla, Muhammad Faizan Idrees, Altaf Hussain Khokhar and Ahsan Bashir.

The polling for election of remaining seats of the bar including president, vice president, general secretary, joint secretary, finance secretary and library secretary will be held from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday (January 8, 2022).