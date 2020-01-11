District Bar Association Faisalabad election 2020-21 held

Chaudhary Shehzad Bashir Cheema has been elected as President while Malik Mahmood Hussain Awan as General Secretary of District Bar Association (DBA) Faisalabad for the year 2020-21 here on Saturday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2020 ) :Chaudhary Shehzad Bashir Cheema has been elected as President while Malik Mahmood Hussain Awan as General Secretary of District Bar Association (DBA) Faisalabad for the year 2020-21 here on Saturday.

According to the results issued by Chairman Election Commission, Chaudhary Shahzad Bashir Cheema was elected as President DBA with 1061 votes. Malik Ghulam Asghar was elected as Vice President DBA with 850 votes. Malik Mahmood Hussain Awan was elected as General Secretary DBA with 1647 votes. Muhammad Bilal Bhatti was elected as Joint Secretary with 1328 votes.

For library Secretary-ship, Mian Abdul Rehman was on top with 929 votes.