District Bar Association Hyderabad Elects Taj Keerio As President

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Sat 18th January 2020 | 11:16 PM

District Bar Association Hyderabad elects Taj Keerio as president

The members of the District Bar Association Hyderabad (DBAH) have elected advocate Taj Muhammad Keerio and Advocate K B Laghari as President and General Secretary of the bar

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2020 ) :The members of the District Bar Association Hyderabad (DBAH) have elected advocate Taj Muhammad Keerio and Advocate K B Laghari as President and General Secretary of the bar. According to the unofficial results shared here on Saturday, Mohsin Raza Gopang has been elected as Vice President, Azmat Channa as Joint Secretary, Muhammad Aamir Qureshi as library Secretary and Saifullah Dashti as Treasurer.

The vote count for the seven members of the Managing Committee continued through Saturday night.

According to the election committee, 1288 lawyers out of 1,700 registered to vote in the election- cast votes by the end of voting time at 5 pm to elect the 13 candidates to the bar among some 53 candidates who contested the elections.

