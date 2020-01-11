District Bar Association Lalamusa elections 2020 held

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Candidate for President for the District Bar Association Lalamusa Bilal Ahmad won election by 501 votes, held here on Saturday

Ijaz Ahmad Warraich secured 553 votes for the slot of vice presedent of DBA.

Syed Imran Sagir got 383 votes and elected as Secretary.